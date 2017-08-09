UMC, VIS July revenues down

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Pure-play wafer foundries United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) have reported sequential decreases in July consolidated revenues of 2.4% and 11.5%, respectively.

UMC generated consolidated revenues of NT$12.79 billion (US$423.3 million) in July. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through July came to NT$87.74 billion, rising 4.6% on year.

UMC previously warned of a slowdown in 28nm chip demand which may affect negatively its sales performance during the third quarter of 2017. However, the foundry's 8-inch fabs have enjoyed strong demand. UMC expects to post flat shipment growth sequentially in the third quarter.

Specialty IC foundry VIS posted July revenues of NT$1.94 billion. Revenues for the first seven months of 2017 totaled NT$14.07 billion, down 5.3% from a year earlier.

VIS expects to post revenues of between NT$6.1 billion and NT$6.5 billion in the third quarter, which will represent sequential growth of 3.9-10.7%. Customers' inventory restocking will lead to the revenue growth, the company said.