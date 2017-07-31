Taipei, Tuesday, August 1, 2017 22:57 (GMT+8)
VIS expects to post up to 11% revenue growth in 3Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 31 July 2017]

Specialty IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) has forecast consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2017 will be between NT$6.1 billion (US$201.7 million) and NT$6.5 billion, representing sequential growth of 3.9-10.7%.

Customers' inventory restocking will enable VIS to enjoy up to 11% revenue growth in the third quarter, company spokesperson DL Tseng said. Gross margin for the quarter will be between 30% and 32%, and operating margin will be 19-21%.

VIS reported consolidated revenues decreased 6.3% sequentially to NT$5.87 billion in the second quarter of 2017, while gross margin and operating margin came to 30% and 18.3%, respectively. The results were in line with the company's guidance given in May.

Fewer wafer shipments and unfavorable foreign currency exchange led to the sequential revenue decrease in the second quarter, according to VIS. The foundry shipped a total of 496,000 8-inch wafers in the second quarter, down about 2% on quarter.

Sales generated from LCD driver IC products accounted for 43% of VIS' overall revenues in the second quarter, compared with 45% in the prior quarter. Sales from the small-size display driver IC segment fell to 9% as a proportion of company revenues in the second quarter from 15% in the first, as a result of disappointing demand for mobile phones.

Meanwhile, sales generated from power management ICs accounted for 48% of VIS' overall revenues in the second quarter of 2017, compared with 47% in the prior quarter and 40% a year earlier.

VIS' gross margin for the second quarter of 2017 represented decreases of 2.1pp sequentially and 4.8pp on year, while operating margin was down 2.8pp on quarter and 5.8pp from a year earlier.

VIS posted net profits of NT$979 million in the second quarter, down 14.9% sequentially, with EPS reaching NT$0.60.

