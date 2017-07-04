Samsung begins mass production at new fab

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

Samsung Electronics announced its new semiconductor fabrication line in Pyeongtaek (South Korea) has begun mass production and shipping its first product to customers. The new facility will focus on the production of Samsung's fourth-generation V-NAND (64-layer) memory chips.

Samsung broke ground for the fab in May 2015.

Recent emerging IT trends such as IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data and automotive technologies have sharply increased demand for next-generation components. In response to these market needs, Samsung, across both Samsung Electronics and Samsung Display, unveiled plans to reinforce its manufacturing capabilities by investing more than KRW37 trillion (US$32 million) into its global production facilities.

Samsung indicated that by 2021, the company will invest a total of KRW30 trillion into its current Pyeongtaek line to expand semiconductor fabrication capacity. Samsung also plans to invest KRW6 trillion in its Hwaseong site for a semiconductor fabrication line optimized to install state-of-the-art infrastructure including extreme ultraviolet (EUV) equipment.

Samsung Display is reviewing plans to establish a new OLED manufacturing site in Asan, South Korea by 2018, the company added.

In addition, Samsung's plans to construct a second semiconductor fabrication line in Xian, China, are also under review, the company noted. Samsung's first semiconductor fabrication line in Xian was constructed in 2014 and is presently running at full operations.

With the new investments, Samsung aims to strengthen its global fabrication network, according to the company.