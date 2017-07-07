Taipei, Friday, July 7, 2017 21:48 (GMT+8)
Samsung expects to post record operating profit in 2Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 7 July 2017]

Samsung Electronics has provided its earnings guidance for the second quarter of 2017, estimating record operating profits of about KRW14 trillion (US$12 billion) on consolidated revenues of approximately KRW60 trillion.

Samsung expects to post operating profits of between KRW13.9 trillion and KRW14.1 trillion in the second quarter of 2017, up from KRW9.9 trillion in the prior quarter, and over 70% from KRW8.14 trillion a year ago.

Samsung's operating profit forecast range of KRW13.9-14.1 trillion also comes above its current record high of KRW10.16 trillion set in the third quarter of 2013.

Samsung forecast revenues for the second quarter will climb to KRW59-61 trillion, up from the KRW50.94 trillion posted during the same period in 2016. The guidance range is also above KRW50.55 trillion in the prior quarter.

Market watchers credited Samsung's positive guidance to mainly strong memory prices.

Samsung will release detailed results for the second quarter in late July, and will also discuss its performance during the quarter and provide a business outlook for the second half of the year.

