Samsung putting capex focus on OLED could lose major foundry client
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Qualcomm, a major foundry client of Samsung, has become aware of the risks associated with Samsung putting its capex focus on the OLED panel market, and is considering coming back to TSMC earlier than planned, according to industry sources.

Samsung is looking to invest heavily in its OLED business which will squeeze capex on its other operations particularly the foundry segment. Such move could put Samsung at a disadvantage when competing against TSMC in advanced technologies, the sources indicated.

There is a chance of Qualcomm moving back to TSMC for 10nm, said the sources, which previously suggested TSMC would win back its Qualcomm business in 7nm. Qualcomm had been TSMC's biggest customer before placing 14nm chip orders with Samsung.

