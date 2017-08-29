Taipei, Tuesday, August 29, 2017 23:44 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Samsung to expand NAND chip capacity in China
Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 29 August 2017]

Samsung Electronics has disclosed plans to expand production capacity at its NAND flash memory wafer fab in Xian, northwest China for a total of US$7 billion over the next three years.

Of the planned investment, US$2.3 billion has been approved by the company, Samsung said in an August 28 regulatory filing.

Samsung opened the Xian fab in May 2014. The fab is dedicated to producing the company's 3D V-NAND memory products.

Samsung in early July announced the opening of a new semiconductor fabrication line in Pyeongtaek (South Korea). The facility will focus on the production of Samsung's fourth-generation V-NAND (64-layer) memory chips.

According to DRAMeXchange, Samsung continued to lead the global NAND flash market in the second quarter of 2017 with a 35.6% share. Samsung saw its NAND flash revenues increase 11.6% sequentially to US$4.7 billion in the second quarter.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Samsung launches Galaxy Note 8

    Before Going to Press | 2h 7min ago

  • VMware Cloud on AWS now available

    Before Going to Press | 2h 8min ago

  • India market: China-based Topwise launches Comio-branded smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 2h 12min ago

  • Ibase Gaming to debut on Taiwan OTC market in September

    Before Going to Press | 2h 13min ago

  • Taiwan market: HTC rolls out entry-level smartphone model

    Before Going to Press | 2h 16min ago

  • Taiwan IC firms gearing up for robust RFIC demand

    Before Going to Press | 2h 22min ago

  • IC material supplier Wahlee obtains dry-film photoresist orders

    Before Going to Press | 2h 27min ago

  • Contract prices for mono-Si solar wafers to rise 2-3% in September

    Before Going to Press | 2h 39min ago

  • GigaDevice draws investment from China-backed fund

    Before Going to Press | 2h 52min ago

  • Samsung inks long-term supply contracts with wafer firms

    Before Going to Press | 2h 57min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Yilan Science Park
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link