Samsung to expand NAND chip capacity in China

Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 29 August 2017]

Samsung Electronics has disclosed plans to expand production capacity at its NAND flash memory wafer fab in Xian, northwest China for a total of US$7 billion over the next three years.

Of the planned investment, US$2.3 billion has been approved by the company, Samsung said in an August 28 regulatory filing.

Samsung opened the Xian fab in May 2014. The fab is dedicated to producing the company's 3D V-NAND memory products.

Samsung in early July announced the opening of a new semiconductor fabrication line in Pyeongtaek (South Korea). The facility will focus on the production of Samsung's fourth-generation V-NAND (64-layer) memory chips.

According to DRAMeXchange, Samsung continued to lead the global NAND flash market in the second quarter of 2017 with a 35.6% share. Samsung saw its NAND flash revenues increase 11.6% sequentially to US$4.7 billion in the second quarter.