Samsung Xian fab output value exceeds SMIC in 2016
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Samsung Electronics' NAND flash fab in Xian, China generated CNY23.75 billion (US$3.44 billion) in output value in 2016 outpacing the total output value generated by SMIC's fabs estimated at CNY20.22 billion, according to industry source.

Samsung with its Xian fab dedicated to producing 3D NAND flash chips became the biggest semiconductor manufacturer (in terms of output value) in China for the first time in 2016, said the sources. Samsung along with four other non-China based firms were among China's top-10 semiconductor makers during the year.

Sixth-place Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is expected to break into the top five when its Nanjing fab comes online, the sources noted. The Nanjing fab will be TSMC's first 12-inch facility in China, and is set to ramp up the foundry's 16nm process during the second half of 2018.

United Microelectronics (UMC) is also looking to have its joint-venture 12-inch fab in Xiamen, China qualify for the manufacture of 28nm chips, which will boost further the Taiwan-based foundry's output value in China, the sources said.

In addition, China's semiconductor industry output value has been expanding, the sources identified. The output value of China's semiconductor industry came to CNY433.55 billion (US$62.7 billion) in 2016, compared to the NT$2.43 trillion (US$78.6 billion) Taiwan's semiconductor industry generated. China could soon replace Taiwan as the world's second-largest semiconductor manufacturer, trailing behind only the US, the sources said.

The output value of China's IC design sector has also been rising, the sources suggested. China's IC design sector generated CNY164.43 billion in output value in 2016, up 24.1% on year. The sector was led by HiSilicon, which generated revenues of CNY26 billion.

