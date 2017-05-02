Lite-On Technology expects growth in 2Q17 revenue, profitability

EMS provider Lite-On Technology expects consolidated revenues and net operating profit for the second quarter of 2017 to increase due to strong demand for LED outdoor lighting, LED automotive lighting and dual-lens compact camera modules (CCMs) used in smartphones, according to company CEO Warren Chen.
Dual-lens CCMs took up about 40% all CCMs shipped in the first quarter of 2017 and the proportion will rise in the second one, Chen said. Lite-On will start production of 3D-sensing CCMs equipped with VCSELs (vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers) and infrared (IR) LED chips in the second half of 2017, with such CCMs to be used in smartphones, tablets and notebooks.
Lite-On has also obtained certification for iris-recognition CCMs equipped with IR LED chips and plans to expand CCM production capacity in the second half of 2017.
Of the first-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues, 49.7% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 26.9% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs, LED devices and LED lighting products; and 16.6% from SSDs (solid-state drives) and optical disc drives; and 6.9% form structural components of hand-held devices and other prodcut lines.
Lite-On Technology: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$b)
Item
1Q17
Q/Q
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
51.352
(18.83%)
3.03%
Gross margin
13.03%
(0.72pp)
(0.20pp)
Net operating profit
2.473
(33.43%)
10.95%
Net profit
1.982
(23.50%)
16.04%
Net EPS (NT$)
0.85
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017