Lite-On Technology expects growth in 2Q17 revenue, profitability

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology expects consolidated revenues and net operating profit for the second quarter of 2017 to increase due to strong demand for LED outdoor lighting, LED automotive lighting and dual-lens compact camera modules (CCMs) used in smartphones, according to company CEO Warren Chen.

Dual-lens CCMs took up about 40% all CCMs shipped in the first quarter of 2017 and the proportion will rise in the second one, Chen said. Lite-On will start production of 3D-sensing CCMs equipped with VCSELs (vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers) and infrared (IR) LED chips in the second half of 2017, with such CCMs to be used in smartphones, tablets and notebooks.

Lite-On has also obtained certification for iris-recognition CCMs equipped with IR LED chips and plans to expand CCM production capacity in the second half of 2017.

Of the first-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues, 49.7% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 26.9% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs, LED devices and LED lighting products; and 16.6% from SSDs (solid-state drives) and optical disc drives; and 6.9% form structural components of hand-held devices and other prodcut lines.

Lite-On Technology: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$b) Item 1Q17 Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 51.352 (18.83%) 3.03% Gross margin 13.03% (0.72pp) (0.20pp) Net operating profit 2.473 (33.43%) 10.95% Net profit 1.982 (23.50%) 16.04% Net EPS (NT$) 0.85

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017