Lite-On Technology sees decreased May revenues
MOPS, June 12; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$16.704 billion (US$553 million) for May, decreasing 0.66% on month and 4.20% on year.

Of the consolidated revenues, 56% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 26% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and LED lighting products; and 12% from SSDs and optical disc drives, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On posted consolidated revenues of NT$84.867 billion for January-May, growing 0.46% on year.

Lite-On Technology: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

May-17

16,704

(0.7%)

(4.2%)

84,867

0.5%

Apr-17

16,815

(12%)

(2.4%)

68,163

1.7%

Mar-17

19,109

19.3%

3.9%

51,348

3.1%

Feb-17

16,024

(1.2%)

13.8%

32,239

2.6%

Jan-17

16,215

(24.2%)

(6.5%)

16,215

(6.5%)

Dec-16

21,388

0.2%

12.4%

229,541

5.9%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

