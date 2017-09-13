Apple unveils iPhone X

Apple has announced iPhone X, its latest flagship smartphone in an all-glass design with a 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging and a rear camera with dual optical image stabilization. iPhone X delivers a secure new way for customers to unlock, authenticate and pay using Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera, according to the vendor.

iPhone X will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, October 27 in more than 55 countries and territories, and in stores beginning Friday, November 3, Apple said.

"For more than a decade, our intention has been to create an iPhone that is all display. The iPhone X is the realization of that vision," said Jony Ive, Apple's chief design officer. "With the introduction of iPhone 10 years ago, we revolutionized the mobile phone with Multi-Touch. iPhone X marks a new era for iPhone - one in which the device disappears into the experience."

"iPhone X is the future of the smartphone. It is packed with incredible new technologies, like the innovative TrueDepth camera system, beautiful Super Retina display and super fast A11 Bionic chip with neural engine," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "iPhone X enables fluid new user experiences - from unlocking your iPhone with Face ID, to playing immersive AR games, to sharing Animoji in Messages - it is the beginning of the next 10 years for iPhone."

All-screen OLED

iPhone X introduces a design with an all-screen display that follows the curve of the device. The all-glass front and back feature durable glass in silver or space gray, while a polished, surgical-grade stainless steel band wraps around and reinforces iPhone X. A seven-layer color process allows for precise color hues and opacity on the glass finish, and a reflective optical layer enhances the colors.

The 5.8-inch Super Retina display is an OLED panel. The HDR display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. The addition of True Tone dynamically adjusts the white balance of the display to match the surrounding light.

iOS 11 is redesigned to take full advantage of the Super Retina display and replaces the Home button with gestures, allowing users to swipe up from the bottom to go home from anywhere.

Face ID

Face ID on iPhone X uses TrueDepth camera system made up of a dot projector, infrared camera and flood illuminator, and is powered by A11 Bionic to map and recognize a face. These depth-sensing technologies work together to unlock iPhone, enable Apple Pay, gain access to secure apps and other new features.

Face ID projects more than 30,000 invisible IR dots. The IR image and dot pattern are pushed through neural networks to create a mathematical model of the user's face and send the data to the secure enclave to confirm a match, while adapting to physical changes in appearance over time. All saved facial information is protected by the secure enclave to keep data extremely secure, while all of the processing is done on-device and not in the cloud to protect user privacy. Face ID only unlocks iPhone X when users look at it and is designed to prevent spoofing by photos or masks.

The new 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID features wide color capture, auto image stabilization and precise exposure control, and brings Portrait mode to the front camera for stunning selfies with a depth-of-field effect.iPhone X also features a redesigned dual 12-megapixel rear camera system with dual optical image stabilization. The ƒ/1.8 aperture on the wide-angle camera joins an improved ƒ/2.4 aperture on the telephoto camera for better photos and videos. A new color filter, deeper pixels and an improved Apple-designed image signal processor delivers advanced pixel processing, wide color capture, faster autofocus in low light and better HDR photos. A new quad LED True Tone Flash offers twice the uniformity of light and includes Slow Sync, resulting in more uniformly lit backgrounds and foregrounds.

Cameras with Portait Lighting

The cameras on iPhone X are custom tuned for the AR experience. Each camera is individually calibrated, with new gyroscopes and accelerometers for accurate motion tracking. The A11 Bionic CPU handles world tracking, scene recognition and the GPU enables graphics at 60fps, while the image signal processor does real-time lighting estimation. With ARKit, iOS developers can take advantage of the TrueDepth camera and the rear cameras to create games and apps offering fantastically immersive and fluid experiences that go far beyond the screen.previousnext

The new camera also enables video capture at 4K up to 60fps and 1080p slo-mo up to 240fps. The Apple-designed video encoder provides real-time image and motion analysis for optimal quality video.

Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting on both the front and rear cameras brings studio lighting effects to iPhone and allows customers to capture portraits with a shallow depth-of-field effect in five different lighting styles. With iOS 11, iPhone X supports HEIF and HEVC for up to two times compression and storage for twice the photos and videos.

The TrueDepth camera brings emoji to life in a fun new way with Animoji. Working with A11 Bionic, the TrueDepth camera captures and analyzes over 50 different facial muscle movements, then animates those expressions in a dozen different Animoji, including a panda, unicorn and robot. Available as an iMessage app pre-installed on iPhone X, customers can record and send Animoji messages with their voice that can smile, frown and more.

A11 Bionic

A11 Bionic features a six-core CPU design with two performance cores that are 25% faster and four efficiency cores that are 70% faster than the A10 Fusion, according to Apple. A new, second-generation performance controller can harness all six cores simultaneously, delivering up to 70% greater performance for multi-threaded workloads, giving customers more power while lasting two hours longer than iPhone 7. A11 Bionic also integrates an Apple-designed GPU with a three-core design that delivers up to 30% faster graphics performance than the previous generation. All this power enables new machine learning, AR apps and immersive 3D games.

Wireless charging

The glass back design enables a wireless charging solution. Wireless charging works with the established Qi ecosystem, including two new wireless charging mats from Belkin and mophie.

Apple gave a sneak peek of AirPower, an Apple-designed wireless charging accessory coming in 2018, which offers an active charging area that will allow iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X customers to simultaneously charge up to three devices, including Apple Watch Series 3 and a new optional wireless charging case for AirPods.

Pricing and Availability

iPhone X will be available in silver and space gray in 64GB and 256GB models starting at US$999. Customers will be able to order iPhone X beginning Friday, October 27, with availability beginning Friday, November 3, in Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, the US and US Virgin Islands.

