Apple sets up OLED panel R&D line in Taiwan, says report

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 24 July 2017]

Apple has purchased evaporators from Korea-based Sunic System to build a 2.5G OLED panel line to develop related technology and products in Taiwan, according to a Korea-based ET News report.

Apple is eagerly developing its own OLED technology in order to reduce its reliance on Samsung Electronics for the supply of OLED panels, while enabling it for product differentiation, said the report.

Apple's move will break the dominant position held by Japan-based Canon Kokki in the evaporator market, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report. Canon Tokki is currently the primary supplier of evaporators and ships the bulk of its output to Samsung.

Samsung has bought five sets of OLED manufacturing equipment from Canon Tokki so far in 2017 and has signed contracts to buy five out of 10 such machines to be rolled out by the Japan-based machinery company in 2018, said the Commercial Times.

LG Display also purchased two evaporators from Canon Tokki in the first half of 2017 and has begun shipping its OLED panels to Xiaomi Technology and Google, said the paper, noting that LGD's OLED panels have not yet been validated by Apple.

China-based BOE Technology also bought one evaporator from Canon Tokki in the first half of 2017 and plans to buy more in 2018.