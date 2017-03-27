Taiwan market: CHT, MSOs upgrading fixed-line Internet-access services to 1Gbps, says paper

EDN, March 27; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 27 March 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) is upgrading and expanding its fiber-optic networks to increase the proportion of fixed-line broadband Internet-access subscribers using maximum download speed of 1Gbps in Taiwan from about 30% at present to 65% in 2018 and 72% in 2020, according to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News.

MSOs (multi-system operators of cable TV) China Network Systems, kbro and Taiwan Broadband Communications will complete digitization of their networks by the end of 2017 and, along with the digitizing process, will hike coverage for cable modem-based broadband Internet-access services with maximum download speed of 1Gbps and upgrade resolution of cable TV content to 4K.