China makers ship 46.86 million handsets in January
Chen Duan-wu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Handset shipments, including exports, by China-based makers totaled 46.86 million units in January, of which 45.03 million units were smartphones, according to a ChinaTechNews.com report, citing data from China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

January smartphone shipments alone represented an increase of only 1% from a year earlier. Shipments of Android-based smartphones reached 35.56 million units in January, the data showed.

A total of 63 new models were introduced into the market in January, of which 51 were smartphones, noted the report.

