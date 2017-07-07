Taipei, Friday, July 7, 2017 21:47 (GMT+8)
Commentary: Power-saving is key concept in smartphone design
Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 July 2017]

While new smartphone models for 2017 boast quite a few fresh features such as full screens, OLED panels, biometric systems, quick charge and wireless charge applications, these features in fact are mainly designed based on the energy-saving concept. And the global production wave of power-saving smartphones is expected to last for years.

The adoption of OLED panels in the production of new smartphone models worldwide is meant to cut power consumption rather than to achieve higher-definition display, as OLED displays consume less power than TFT LCD ones. Usually, display panel accounts for 70% of power consumption by a smartphone, and therefore even a 1% power reduction from the disaply would be much more significant than power reductions from other components. No wonder major smartphone brands are looking to employ OLED panels for 2017 models, leading to serious shortages in the global supply of OLED panels.

Meanwhile, smartphone vendors are also keen on using processors made using 10nm process technology. IC designers said 10nm processors may not be much smaller than 14/16nm processors, but they enable lower power consumption, extending the duration of a smartphone's use time on a single charge.

Other parts and components of a smartphone will also be designed in a more simplified way to further boost power savings. In this regard, SLP (substrate-like PCB) and structural mechanical parts can be employed to make more space inside the smartphone available for higher battery capacity.

In the same vein, external power charge is also undergoing a remarkable upgrade, with quick charge and wireless charging systems introduced to boost charging efficiency and enable smartphones to be charged any time. Apple, for instance, reportedly will feature wireless charging in its new iPhone model for 2017.

New smartphone features are designed to save power consumption. Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, July 2017

