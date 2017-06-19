China accounts for 7 of top-10 leading smartphone suppliers in 2016, says IC Insights

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 19 June 2017]

Seven of the world's top-10, and 10 of the top-14 smartphone companies listed for 2016 were headquartered in China. Two South Korea-, one US- and one Taiwan-based companies made up the remainder of the companies, according to IC Insights.

Oppo and Vivo, the two fastest growing smartphone suppliers on the list with each company growing almost 90%, are owned by the same China-based parent company, BBK Electronics, IC Insights said.

Samsung and Apple dominated the smartphone market from 2014 through 2016. In total, these two companies shipped 555 million smartphones and held a combined 39% share of the total smartphone market in 2015. Although these two companies still shipped over one-half billion smartphones (526 million) in 2016, their combined smartphone unit market share dropped 4pp to 35%, IC Insights indicated.

Samsung's total smartphone unit sales were down by 4% in 2016 to 311 million units, a weak showing in a total smartphone market that grew by 4%, IC Insights said. With orders sagging for Apple's pre-iPhone 7 smartphones (the iPhone 7 was first released on September 7, 2016), Apple's total smartphone shipments dropped by 7% in 2016, much worse than the total 4% growth rate exhibited for the worldwide smartphone market.

Although Samsung and Apple still hold a strong share of the high-end smartphone segment, it appears that both companies are losing smartphone market share to the up-and-coming China-based producers like Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, IC Insights said.

Overall, there was very little "middle ground" with regard to smartphone shipment growth rates among the top-14 suppliers in 2016, IC Insights noted. Seven of the top 14 companies registered declines in 2016 shipments while five companies logged 25% or better increases. In fact, four China-based smartphone suppliers' shipments surged by greater than 30% (Vivo, Oppo, Gionee and Huawei) in 2016. LeEco, which only began shipping its smartphone handsets in 2015, became Coolpad's largest shareholder in October 2016. As a result, IC Insights combined the two companies' smartphone sales for 2015 and 2016.

In 2014, Japan-based Sony was ranked 10th in smartphone shipments with sales of 40 million handsets. However, in 2016, Sony's shipments of smartphones had dropped precipitously to only 15.1 million with sales expected to increase only slightly in 2017 to about 16 million, IC Insights said.

In contrast to the weakening fortunes of Sony, 2015-2016 smartphone sales from most of the top China-based suppliers surged, IC Insights identified. Huawei, the third largest smartphone producer in 2016, has set its sights on surpassing Apple within the next five years.

Combined, the 10 top-14 smartphone suppliers that are based in China shipped 587 million smartphones in 2016, a 15% increase from the 511 million smartphones these 10 companies shipped in 2015. As a result, the top-10 China-based smartphone suppliers together held a 39% share of the worldwide smartphone market in 2016, up 3pp from the 36% share these companies held in 2015 and 7pp better than the 32% combined share these companies held in 2014, according to IC Insights.