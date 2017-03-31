Taipei, Saturday, April 1, 2017 09:19 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
19°C
Taiwan local governments expected to procure over 200,000 LED street lamps in 2017
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 31 March 2017]

The Taiwan government set aside a budget of NT$5.5 billion (US$173 million) in 2016 to subsidize local governments' procurement of LED street lamps to replace mercury vapor street lamps, and some local governments will offer open bids in the second and third quarters to procure more than 200,000 LED street lamps in total in 2017, according to industry sources.

Other local governments procured LED street lamps earlier in 2016, with a total of nearly 500,000 installed in the year, the sources said.

In particular, the government of Taoyuan City, northern Taiwan, will install about 10,000 smart LED street lamps supplied by Delta Electronics and Lite-On Technology featuring brightness control based on changes in environment conditions and remote monitoring for maintenance management, the sources noted.

LED penetration of street lamps in Taiwan is the highest around the world, with LED street lamps to account for 50-60% of all street lamps in 2017. Penetration is expected to reach 100% in 2-3 years, the sources indicated. However, smart LED street lamps, for the time being, will be installed in small volumes on a model basis due to much higher costs, the sources noted.

UMC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link