Micro LED may have 30% lower cost than fine pixel pitch displays
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 12 May 2017]

There are technological bottlenecks in mass transfer of micro LED chips onto substrates, and if such bottlenecks are broken through, micro LED technology can be used in large-size indoor displays with production cost estimated to be 70% of that for fine pixel pitch LED display with pitch of 1.25mm, according to Taiwan-based LED makers.

Sony has unveiled Crystal LED Integrated Structure (CLEDIS), a 110-inch indoor display based on micro LED technology, the sources said. However, Sony has not yet succeeded in mass transfer of micro LED chips and this means that CLEDIS production cost is too high to commercialize such displays, the sources indicated.

Apple reportedly plans to adopt micro LED display for next-generation smartwatches at the end of 2017, but this is a big challenge in technology, the sources noted. Adoption of micro LED display for smartwatches may begin as late as 2020, the sources indicated.

