Taiwan Mobile starts charity crowdfunding for setting up rooftop PV system

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 July 2017]

Mobile telecom carrier Taiwan Mobile (TWM) has announced a partnership with crowdfunding platform operator Sunny Founder for a project to set up a rooftop PV system at a center taking care of people suffering mental disorders and dementia in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan.

The crowdfunding is to call for 10,000 individuals to each donate NT$555 (US$18.3), with target total donation of NT$5.55 million plus TWM's corporate donation of NT$1 million for the rooftop system.

The center is established by Fu Hui Charity Foundation. The rooftop PV system with installation capacity of 110KWp can generate electricity of 110,000 kWh a year for sale to state-run Taiwan Power Company for 20 years, and Fu Hui can use annual sales of about NT$470,000 for charity purposes including operation of the center.

TWM, in a bid to reduce carbon emissions through purchasing green energy, has since 2015 cooperated with smartphone vendors, mainly Acer, Asustek Computer, HTC, Huawei Technologies, Oppo, ZTE, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Sony and Sharp, for them to donate NT$2 for each of their smartphones sold through TWM's retail chain, with donation used to purchase PV or wind generated electricity.

TWM has also been adopting base stations powered by PV or wind energy, with equivalent total installation capacity of such green energy expected to increase to 250KWp in 2020. TWM aims to reduce carbon emissions arising from operations of base stations and related equipment by 9% in 2025 compared to 2016.

Taiwan Mobile president James Jeng (second from left) and Taiwan Mobile Foundation chairman Simon Chang, (second from right) unveil the charity project.

Photo: Irene Chen, Digitimes, July 2017