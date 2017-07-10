Taipei, Tuesday, July 11, 2017 06:14 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
35°C
Taiwan Mobile starts charity crowdfunding for setting up rooftop PV system
Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 July 2017]

Mobile telecom carrier Taiwan Mobile (TWM) has announced a partnership with crowdfunding platform operator Sunny Founder for a project to set up a rooftop PV system at a center taking care of people suffering mental disorders and dementia in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan.

The crowdfunding is to call for 10,000 individuals to each donate NT$555 (US$18.3), with target total donation of NT$5.55 million plus TWM's corporate donation of NT$1 million for the rooftop system.

The center is established by Fu Hui Charity Foundation. The rooftop PV system with installation capacity of 110KWp can generate electricity of 110,000 kWh a year for sale to state-run Taiwan Power Company for 20 years, and Fu Hui can use annual sales of about NT$470,000 for charity purposes including operation of the center.

TWM, in a bid to reduce carbon emissions through purchasing green energy, has since 2015 cooperated with smartphone vendors, mainly Acer, Asustek Computer, HTC, Huawei Technologies, Oppo, ZTE, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Sony and Sharp, for them to donate NT$2 for each of their smartphones sold through TWM's retail chain, with donation used to purchase PV or wind generated electricity.

TWM has also been adopting base stations powered by PV or wind energy, with equivalent total installation capacity of such green energy expected to increase to 250KWp in 2020. TWM aims to reduce carbon emissions arising from operations of base stations and related equipment by 9% in 2025 compared to 2016.

TWM

Taiwan Mobile president James Jeng (second from left) and Taiwan Mobile Foundation chairman Simon Chang, (second from right) unveil the charity project.
Photo: Irene Chen, Digitimes, July 2017

Realtime news

  • NSIG hires former MEMC CEO

    Bits + chips | 8h 34min ago

  • Mitac to see dropping server demand and increasing sales for car IoT applications

    IT + CE | 8h 37min ago

  • Quanta, Wistron see June notebook shipment growths

    IT + CE | 8h 40min ago

  • Certification service firms IST, MA-tek post record June revenues

    Bits + chips | 8h 56min ago

  • ASE June revenues increase

    Bits + chips | 9h 41min ago

  • SAS sees June revenues rise 87% on year

    Green energy | 11h 5min ago

  • Topco Scientific reports increased revenues for June

    Bits + chips | 11h 11min ago

  • Taiwan to upgrade digital infrastructure

    IT + CE | 11h 29min ago

  • Top China telecom players stepping up NB-IoT deployments

    Mobile + telecom | 11h 48min ago

  • Intel Purley expected to trigger replacement demand in enterprise market

    Before Going to Press | 8h 28min ago

  • Nanya buys KLA Tencor equipment for NT$1.1 billion

    Before Going to Press | 9h 9min ago

  • BLU supplier Coretronic sees June revenues rise 12%

    Before Going to Press | 9h 11min ago

  • ASE June revenues increase

    Before Going to Press | 10h 12min ago

  • Broadcom to slash workforce in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 10h 12min ago

  • MediaTek seeing robust chip demand for voice assistant devices

    Before Going to Press | 10h 13min ago

  • Certification service firms IST, MA-tek post record June revenues

    Before Going to Press | 10h 13min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link