CHPT revenues hit record for 3rd straight month

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$278 million (US$9.2 million) for May 2017, hitting a monthly record for the third consecutive month.

CHPT's revenues for May 2017 represented increases of 0.7% sequentially and 30% on year. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through May increased 46.6% from a year earlier to NT$1.34 billion.

CHPT's revenues will reach their peak for 2017 in August-October, according to company president Scott Huang. In addition to handset APs, the company is optimistic about demand for car electronics, and high-performance computing applications such as AI and deep learning, said Huang.

CHPT has enjoyed robust demand for testing solutions for the manufacture of 10nm chips, which is set account for over 70% of overall revenues generated from the company's handset AP solution business in 2017, Huang indicated.

CHPT is also gearing up for robust demand for more-advanced 7nm chips with new testing solutions to be ready for mass production in 2018, Huang said.

TSMC is among CHPT's major foundry partners. TSMC disclosed recently the company will offer its 7nm process technology for mobile products, HPC and automotive applications.

CHPT specializes in high-end IC testing solutions such as probe cards for wafer probing and load boards for final testing.

Market watchers expected CHPT to enjoy over 30% in revenue growth in 2017.