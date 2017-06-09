Taipei, Saturday, June 10, 2017 13:27 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
CHPT revenues hit record for 3rd straight month
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$278 million (US$9.2 million) for May 2017, hitting a monthly record for the third consecutive month.

CHPT's revenues for May 2017 represented increases of 0.7% sequentially and 30% on year. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through May increased 46.6% from a year earlier to NT$1.34 billion.

CHPT's revenues will reach their peak for 2017 in August-October, according to company president Scott Huang. In addition to handset APs, the company is optimistic about demand for car electronics, and high-performance computing applications such as AI and deep learning, said Huang.

CHPT has enjoyed robust demand for testing solutions for the manufacture of 10nm chips, which is set account for over 70% of overall revenues generated from the company's handset AP solution business in 2017, Huang indicated.

CHPT is also gearing up for robust demand for more-advanced 7nm chips with new testing solutions to be ready for mass production in 2018, Huang said.

TSMC is among CHPT's major foundry partners. TSMC disclosed recently the company will offer its 7nm process technology for mobile products, HPC and automotive applications.

CHPT specializes in high-end IC testing solutions such as probe cards for wafer probing and load boards for final testing.

Market watchers expected CHPT to enjoy over 30% in revenue growth in 2017.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link