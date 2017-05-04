Taipei, Saturday, May 6, 2017 09:12 (GMT+8)
New competitor in MLO field will not affect CHPT 2017 performance
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 4 May 2017]

In response to rival MJC Probe (MPI) developing proprietary multi-layer organic (MLO) technology for probe cards, Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) president Scott Huang said he does not comment on competitors but believes the impact will not affect the company's orders and operations in 2017.

CHPT's proprietary thin-film MLO technology has enabled the company to secure orders from the world's major foundries and chipmakers. CHPT has started mass shipments for the production of 10nm chips, and is gearing up for its clients' production of 7nm chips, Huang indicated.

Huang noted that 7nm chip demand still comes mainly from application processor developers. CHPT has begun to ship wafer probing solutions for the manufacture of 7nm chips for product validation, Huang said. The company expects 7nm products to start contributing to revenue growth in 2018.

In other news, CHPT saw its consolidated revenues hit a record high for the second consecutive month at NT$276 million (US$9.2 million) in April. CHPT's cumulative 2017 revenues through April totaled NT$1.07 billion, rising 51.6% on year.

Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
