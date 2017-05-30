CHPT to provide solutions for special-purpose PCBs

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 May 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) has disclosed plans to develop new solutions for the manufacture of special-purpose PCBs with total investment estimated at NT$1.05 billion (US$34.9 million).

About NT$500 million of the investment will be used for R&D and the establishment of verification-use production lines in the second half of 2017, CHPT indicated. The remaining investment will be realized through 2019, the company said.

Volume production of CHPT's new solutions for special-purpose PCBs is scheduled to kick off in 2020, which will start generating revenues substantially, the company noted.

CHPT specializes in high-end IC testing solutions such as probe cards for wafer probing and load boards for final testing. The company posted a net EPS of NT$20.04 on revenues of about NT$2.6 billion for 2016, with both figures hitting record-high levels.

CHPT reported net profits jumped 70% from a year earlier to NT$188 million in the first quarter of 2017, with EPS reaching NT$6.11, while revenues increased 58% on year to NT$789 million.