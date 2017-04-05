CHPT posts record revenues for 1Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) saw its March revenues climb to a record high of NT$271 million (US$8.9 million), driven by brisk demand from its semiconductor customers.

CHPT's revenues for March 2017 represented increases of 53.1% on year and 3.3% on month. For the first quarter, revenues surged 57.7% from a year earlier and 16.7% sequentially to NT$789 million - the highest quarterly levels in the company's history.

Market watchers expect CHPT to enjoy about 50% revenue growth in 2017, thanks to growing shipments for the manufacture of 10nm chips at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

CHPT reported net profits of NT$604 million (US$19.5 million) on revenues of about NT$2.6 billion for 2016, with both results hitting record-high levels. EPS for the year came to NT$20.04 compared with NT$14.77 in 2015.

CHPT disclosed previously the company started offering testing solutions that will be involved in mass production for 10nm mobile application processors in the first quarter of 2017. CHPT is also gearing up for robust demand for more-advanced 7nm chips with new testing solutions to be ready for mass production in 2018.

CHPT specializes in high-end IC testing solutions such as probe cards for wafer probing and load boards for final testing.