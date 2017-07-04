CHPT enjoys another month of record revenues

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$284 million (US$9.3 million) for June 2017, hitting a record for the fourth consecutive month.

CHPT's revenues for June 2017 represented increases of about 2% sequentially and more than 20% on year. The company's revenues for the second quarter came to NT$839 million, rising 6.3% on quarter and hitting the highest quarterly level in the company's history.

CHPT posted revenues of NT$1.63 billion in the first half of 2017, rising 41.4% from a year ago.

CHPT's revenues will reach their peak for 2017 in August-October, company president Scott Huang was quoted as saying in previous reports. CHPT has enjoyed robust demand for testing solutions for the manufacture of 10nm chips, and is gearing up for for more-advanced 7nm chips with new testing solutions ready for mass production in 2018.

Specializing in high-end IC testing solutions such as probe cards for wafer probing and load boards for final testing, CHPT also plans to develop new solutions for the manufacture of special-purpose PCBs with total investment estimated at NT$1.05 billion. Volume production of CHPT's new solutions for special-purpose PCBs is scheduled to kick off in 2020, according to the company.