CHPT to see revenues up in 1Q18 on shipments of testing solutions for 7nm products

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT) is expected to see its revenues expand by over 40% sequentially in the first quarter of 2018, buoyed by shipments of solutions for the manufacture of 7nm chips starting in the quarter, according to industry sources.

Testing solutions for 7nm products, including mobile SoCs and high-performance computing (HPC) chips, will be the growth driver for CHPT in 2018, company chairman Scott Huang said earlier.

The company also expects its share in the global application processor (AP) testing solution market to climb to 90% in 2018 due to increasing orders from new clients in Northeast Asia, in addition to existing clients including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Qualcomm and Samsung Electronics, according to company sources.

Meanwhile, the company reported consolidated revenues of NT$167 million (US$5.6 million) for December 2017, growing 17.44% sequentially but falling 18.39% on year. For all of 2017, revenues totaled NT$3.11 billion, increasing 19.82% from a year earlier.