New CHPT HQ set to open in 3Q19

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) has held a groundbreaking ceremony for the site of its new headquarters in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan. The new site, where the company will also set up new production lines, is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2019.

A total of NT$1.613 billion (US$52.7 million) will be invested in establishing the new headquarters, which will break ground at the end of July, CHPT indicated.

CHPT has already seen its supply fall short of demand, said company chairman Li Shih-cin, adding that the new HQ will also be an important R&D and manufacturing base for vertical probe cards.

CHPT's new HQ is a 10 story building complex with two basement levels, and occupies a total floor area of about 60,000 square meters (645,830 square feet).

CHPT has started shipments of its testing solutions for the manufacture of 10nm chips, according to company president Scott Huang. The company is gearing up for more-advanced 7nm chips with new testing solutions ready for mass production in 2018. CHPT will start recognizing sales generated from 7nm chips in 2018, Huang said.

CHPT plans to spend around NT$350 million on new production equipment in 2017. The spending has not included spending for new equipment for the manufacture of special-purpose PCBs, the company said.

Specializing in high-end IC testing solutions such as probe cards for wafer probing and load boards for final testing, CHPT also plans to develop new solutions for the manufacture of special-purpose PCBs. Volume production of CHPT's new solutions for special-purpose PCBs is scheduled to kick off in 2020, and will start generating revenues in the year.