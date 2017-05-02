Taipei, Thursday, May 4, 2017 06:45 (GMT+8)
CHPT 1Q17 profits jump 70%
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) has reported net profits jumped 70% from a year earlier to NT$188 million (US$6.3 million) in the first quarter of 2017, with EPS reaching NT$6.11.

CHPT saw its gross margin climb 3.2pp sequentially and 2.9pp on year to 54.4% in the first quarter of 2017, while operating margin grew 4.9pp on quarter and 1.8pp from a year ago to 29.2%.

CHPT's revenues increased 17% sequentially and 58% on year to NT$789 million in the first quarter of 2017. The company credited its revenue growth to mass shipments of testing solutions for the manufacture of 10nm chips.

CHPT is also gearing up for chipmakers' production of 7nm chips. Testing solutions for the manufacture of 7nm chips will start generating revenues in 2018, according to the company.

In addition, CHPT's newly developed MEMS probe card product line has received validation from customers in China, Taiwan and the US, the company disclosed. CHPT added it will start fulfilling new orders of MEMS probe cards in the second half of 2017.

CHPT specializes in high-end IC testing solutions such as probe cards for wafer probing and load boards for final testing. The company posted a net EPS of NT$20.04 on revenues of about NT$2.6 billion for 2016, with both figures hitting record-high levels.

