CHPT to break ground for new HQ
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 June 2017]

Taiwan-based Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new headquarters which is scheduled to open in 2019, according to the IC testing solution provider.

Construction of the new headquarters will cost about NT$1.61 billion (US$53 million), said CHPT, which specializes in high-end IC testing solutions such as probe cards for wafer probing and load boards for final testing.

CHPT has enjoyed robust demand for testing solutions for the manufacture of 10nm chips, which is set to account for over 70% of overall revenues generated from the company's handset AP solution business in 2017, company president Scott Huang was quoted in previous reports. CHPT is also gearing up for for more-advanced 7nm chips with new testing solutions to be ready for mass production in 2018.

In addition to handset APs, CHPT is optimistic about demand for car electronics, and high-performance computing applications such as AI and deep learning.

CHPT previously disclosed plans to develop new solutions for the manufacture of special-purpose PCBs with total investment estimated at NT$1.05 billion. About NT$500 million of the investment will be used for R&D and the establishment of verification-use production lines in the second half of 2017, and the remaining investment will be realized through 2019, the company said.

Volume production of CHPT's new solutions for special-purpose PCBs is scheduled to kick off in 2020, which will start generating revenues substantially, according to the company.

