CHPT posts record 2016 EPS

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 February 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) has reported net profits increased 46.3% on year to NT$604 million (US$19.5 million) in 2016, with EPS coming to NT$20.04, a record high, compared with NT$14.77 in 2015.

CHPT revenues for 2016 climbed 50.4% to about NT$2.6 billion, also an all-time high. Gross margin for the year grew 0.54pp to 52.17%, while operating margin slid 0.96pp on year to 28.21%.

CHPT's board of directors have approved plans to distribute a cash dividend to company shareholders of NT$8 per share for 2016.

CHPT has started offering testing solutions that will be involved in mass production for 10nm mobile application processors in the first quarter of 2017, the company said. CHPT is also gearing up for robust demand for more-advanced 7nm chips with new testing solutions ready for when mass production starts in 2018, the company noted.

CHPT is also looking to expand its vertical probe card business in 2017, by providing customers a more complete solution, the company said. CHPT specializes in high-end IC testing solutions such as probe cards for wafer probing and load boards for final testing.

In addition, CHPT plans to construct a new operational headquarters for a total of NT$2 billion. The company expects to break ground for the new site at the end of June or in early July.

CHPT's board previously approved the issuing of up to two million shares at NT$10 par value per share. The company will offer 15% of the new shares to employees, and the remaining 85% through public offering. Proceeds from the share issuance will be used for the new headquarters construction as well as working capital.