CHPT posts record profits for 2Q, 1H17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) has reported record net profits of NT$203 million (US$6.71 million) for the second quarter of 2017. Net profits for the first half of the year totaled NT$392 million, also a record high.

CHPT posted consolidated revenues of NT$839 million for the second quarter of 2017, up 6.4% sequentially and 28.9% on year. Revenues for the quarter were also the highest level ever in the company's history.

CHPT's gross margin climbed 1pp on quarter and 5.18pp from a year earlier to 55.43% in the second quarter of 2017. The company generated operating profits of NT$249 million in the second quarter, with operating margin edging up 0.55pp sequentially and 1.5pp on year to 29.77%.

Of CHPT's second-quarter revenues, revenues generated from orders placed by its foundry clients accounted for 67%. Robust demand for application processors led to rising revenues generated from the foundry segment during the quarter, the company said.

CHPT disclosed that of the revenues generated from orders for APs, 10nm products accounted for 88%. The company added it is gearing up for more-advanced 7nm chips with new testing solutions ready for mass production in 2018.

Geographically, Taiwan accounted for 86% of CHPT's total revenues in the second quarter and therefore, the company had low exchange-rate-related risks.

CHPT's net profits for the second quarter of 2017 represented increases of 8.4% on quarter and 33.8% from a year ago. EPS for the quarter came to NT$6.62.

CHPT reported consolidated revenues for the first half of 2017 increased 41.4% on year to NT$1.63 billion, while gross margin climbed 4.16pp from a year earlier to 54.95%. The company generated operating profits of NT$480 million in the first half of 2017, with operating margin rising 1.58pp on year to 29.5%.

CHPT's net profits for the first half of 2017 represented a 48.9% on-year increase. EPS for the six-month period came to NT$12.73 compared with NT$8.91 during the same period in 2016.

CHPT expects revenues to reach their peak for 2017 in August-October. Market watchers expect the company to enjoy another quarter of record revenues in the third quarter.

CHPT's revenues for 2017 are forecast to grow over 30% with EPS likely to exceed NT$25, according to the watchers.