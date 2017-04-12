Taipei, Friday, April 14, 2017 00:58 (GMT+8)
Asustek, Gigabyte motherboard shipments down in 1Q17
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

Asustek Computer and Gigabyte Technology shipped 3.8 million and 3.5 million motherboards, respectively, in the first quarter of 2017, significantly decreasing on year, according to industry sources.

Since Intel's new Kaby Lake processors launched in January but failed to attract strong demand, and major game designers have not released any new games during the first quarter, motherboard and graphics card sales in the PC DIY market were weak.

For the second quarter, motherboard and graphics card players are now hoping AMD's new Ryzen CPUs and its Vega GPU, which is scheduled to be released at the end of the second quarter, will help boost their sales.

The sources also noted that motherboard and graphics card demand from China, Europe and North America all suffered declines in the first quarter, but motherboard players' product ASPs were up slightly thanks to strong demand for high-end models from the gaming sector.

With AMD's Ryzen 7 launched in early March and Ryzen 5 in April, the motherboard players believe the CPUs will be able to attract price-oriented consumers because of their high price/performance ratios.

Although Nvidia recently launched its new GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPU and cut the GeForce GTX 1080 price from US$699 to US$499, weak demand has created high channel inventories, especially in China.

Because of weak demand, some graphics card players believe overall graphics card shipments may drop over 15% sequentially in the second quarter, but if AMD's Vega series GPUs are able to arrive on time and have stable supply, the percentage may be smaller, the sources noted.

