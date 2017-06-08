Altek adjusts product strategy

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 June 2017]

Digital camera ODM and imaging solution provider Altek, in order to avoid increasing price competition for smartphone-use CCMs (compact camera modules), has adjusted its product focus from hardware plus software originally to digital ISPs (image signal processors), algorithm software and licensing of imaging technologies, according to company chairman Alex Hsia.

As Apple is expected to adopt dual-lens CCMs for the new iPhone to be launched later this year, most mid-range and high-end smartphones, and even some entry-level ones, will also come with dual-lens cameras, Hsia said. Altek expects shipments of smartphone-use dual-lens CCMs in 2017 to significantly increase on year.

Currently, Altek has about 40% of consolidated revenues coming from digital cameras and smartphone-use CCMs, 20-30% from smartphone-use dual-lens CCMs and licensing of imaging technologies, 20-30% from automotive lenses and medical devices.

With automotive lenses having been used in ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), Altek has become the largest Taiwan-based maker of automotive lenses in terms of shipments.

For medical devices, Altek began to ship blood glucose meters in early 2017 and has had insulin injection systems in clinical trial, with shipments expected to begin in 2018.

Altek chairman Alex Hsia

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, June 2017