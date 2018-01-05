Altek to showcase 3D-depth sensing solution at CES 2018

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Digitial camera ODM and digital imaging solution provider Altek will showcase AL6100, a 3D-depth sensing and algorithm chip solution, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 during January 9-12, according to the company.

Altek in 2016 offered AL 3200, its first-generation depth sensing chip solution capable of real-time depth computing and displaying 30 frames of images per second, the company said. AL 3200 has been adopted by many China-based smartphone vendors, with cumulative shipments exceeding 10 million units, Altek noted.

AL6100, an upgraded version of AL 3200, is combined with infrared light control to enhance quality of information on depth of images and depth computing, Altek indicated. AL6100 can be used in smartphones, surveillance cameras, autonomous driving, smart-home devices, drones and cleaning robots and will come into production in the first quarter of 2018.

At CES 2018, Altek will highlight AL6100's application to smartphones, surveillance cameras and VR (virtual reality)/AR (augmented reality) cameras. For surveillance cameras, AL6100's AI (artificial intelligence)-based deep learning technology can recognize human shapes under various environment and lighting conditions, allowing these cameras to be used in edge devices to reduce demand for frequency bandwidth. For VR/AR cameras, real-time depth computing enables real-time perception of surrounding environment and facial expression, posture and gesture of people, according to Altek.