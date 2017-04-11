Altek revenues up in March

Altek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.038 billion (US$33.88 million) for March 2017, representing a 35.44% increase on month and 9.22% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$2.661 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 9.74% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed -2.11% and finished at NT$24.15 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 7, 2017.
Altek: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Mar-17
|
1,038
|
35.4%
|
9.2%
|
2,661
|
9.7%
Feb-17
|
767
|
(10.5%)
|
17.2%
|
1,623
|
10.1%
Jan-17
|
856
|
(33.8%)
|
4.4%
|
856
|
4.4%
Dec-16
|
1,294
|
10.2%
|
33.6%
|
11,577
|
(7.3%)
Nov-16
|
1,174
|
21%
|
18.9%
|
10,283
|
(10.8%)
Oct-16
|
971
|
(17.6%)
|
(14.6%)
|
9,109
|
(13.6%)
Sep-16
|
1,179
|
37%
|
(1.8%)
|
8,138
|
(13.4%)
Aug-16
|
860
|
(2.8%)
|
(40.5%)
|
6,960
|
(15.1%)
Jul-16
|
885
|
(0.6%)
|
(23%)
|
6,099
|
(9.7%)
Jun-16
|
890
|
(6.1%)
|
(6.7%)
|
5,214
|
(7%)
May-16
|
948
|
(0.3%)
|
(1.8%)
|
4,324
|
(7%)
Apr-16
|
951
|
0.1%
|
(13.9%)
|
3,376
|
(8.4%)
Mar-16
|
951
|
45.4%
|
4%
|
2,425
|
(6%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017