Altek revenues up in March

MOPS, April 11; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Altek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.038 billion (US$33.88 million) for March 2017, representing a 35.44% increase on month and 9.22% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$2.661 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 9.74% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -2.11% and finished at NT$24.15 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 7, 2017.

Altek: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 1,038 35.4% 9.2% 2,661 9.7% Feb-17 767 (10.5%) 17.2% 1,623 10.1% Jan-17 856 (33.8%) 4.4% 856 4.4% Dec-16 1,294 10.2% 33.6% 11,577 (7.3%) Nov-16 1,174 21% 18.9% 10,283 (10.8%) Oct-16 971 (17.6%) (14.6%) 9,109 (13.6%) Sep-16 1,179 37% (1.8%) 8,138 (13.4%) Aug-16 860 (2.8%) (40.5%) 6,960 (15.1%) Jul-16 885 (0.6%) (23%) 6,099 (9.7%) Jun-16 890 (6.1%) (6.7%) 5,214 (7%) May-16 948 (0.3%) (1.8%) 4,324 (7%) Apr-16 951 0.1% (13.9%) 3,376 (8.4%) Mar-16 951 45.4% 4% 2,425 (6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017