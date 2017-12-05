Taipei, Wednesday, December 6, 2017 05:33 (GMT+8)
Altek expects 3D sensing boom in next 5-8 years
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 5 December 2017]

Digital camera and imaging solution supplier Altek expects 3D sensing to see strong demand in the next 5-8 years, according to company chairman and CEO Alex Hsia.

The structure-light 3D sensing technology adopted by Apple's iPhone X features high accuracy at short distances, and other first-tier smartphone vendors are expected to follow suit by launching 3D sensing-enabled devices in 2018, Hsia noted.

Microsoft Kinect first used 3D sensing in 2010. The technology was adopted by HTC's M8 smartphone in 2014; Huawei's P9 and iPhone 7 Plus in 2016; and Amazon's Echo Look camera/smart speaker and iPhone X in 2017.

Altek in 2014 developed a dual-lens solution for use in HTC M8, the world's first smartphone with dual-lens cameras. Since then, several China-based smartphone vendors have adopted Altek-developed dual-lens solutions. Altek expects the proportion of dual-lens-equipped mid-range and entry-level smartphones to rise sharply in 2018.

Altek has been developing depth image algorithms since 2012 and has undertaken in-house development of supporting image-processing ICs. In 2016, Altek offered AL 3200, its first-generation depth image computing IC featuring real-time depth in 30 frames per second.

Altek has also taped out AL 6100, a new-generation 3D sensing IC. AL 6100 is being validated and will come into production in first-quarter 2018. AL 6100 can be applied to smartphones, surveillance systems, autonomous driving, smart home assistants, drones and cleaning robots.

As more and more terminal devices are expected to come with 3D sensing, software alone is incapable of meeting strong specification requirements and thus ICs (hardware) have to be used. There are many imaging software developers and IC design houses, but there are not too many firms that can do both, Altek said.

In terms of 3D sensing, Altek has offered active stereo camera solution matched with active light source control and depth image algorithms.

For artificial intelligence (AI), Altek is developing deep learning ICs which will be capable of recognizing images in addition to processing images and video.

Altek

Altek chairman and CEO Alex Hsia.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2017

