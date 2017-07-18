Digitimes Research: Dual-lens smartphone penetration may rise to 50% in 2019

Betty Shyu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

As dual-lens cameras are being increasingly adopted in high-end smartphones, the proportion of smartphones with dual-lens cameras is expected to rise from 16% in 2017 to 30% in 2018 and possibly to 50% in 2019, according to Digitimes Research.

For some dual-lens models, the two lenses have the same specifications, while other models have differing specifications such as resolution level or focal length, Digitimes Research indicated.

Dual-lens model come in two structural types:, independent lenses at separate places in the smartphone, or two lenses integrated on a circuit board.

Due to technological difficulty, prices for dual-lens models are much higher than for a single-lens, standing at about US$20 versus US$8.

Taiwan-based Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical, China-based Sunny Optical Technology and Japan-based Kantatsu are the four main makers of smartphone-use optical lenses.

Laragn has the largest monthly production capacity at 150 million lenses and will expand capacity to 190 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017, followed by Genius Electronic 70 million, Sunny Optical 50 million and Kantatsu 37.5 million units.

In addition to production capacity, Largan has seen the highest gross profitability, with gross margin rising from 66.36% in the second quarter of 2016 to 70.66% in the fourth quarter, and further to 70.94% in the first quarter of 2017.