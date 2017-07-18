Taipei, Wednesday, July 19, 2017 15:03 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Digitimes Research: Dual-lens smartphone penetration may rise to 50% in 2019
Betty Shyu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

As dual-lens cameras are being increasingly adopted in high-end smartphones, the proportion of smartphones with dual-lens cameras is expected to rise from 16% in 2017 to 30% in 2018 and possibly to 50% in 2019, according to Digitimes Research.

For some dual-lens models, the two lenses have the same specifications, while other models have differing specifications such as resolution level or focal length, Digitimes Research indicated.

Dual-lens model come in two structural types:, independent lenses at separate places in the smartphone, or two lenses integrated on a circuit board.

Due to technological difficulty, prices for dual-lens models are much higher than for a single-lens, standing at about US$20 versus US$8.

Taiwan-based Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical, China-based Sunny Optical Technology and Japan-based Kantatsu are the four main makers of smartphone-use optical lenses.

Laragn has the largest monthly production capacity at 150 million lenses and will expand capacity to 190 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017, followed by Genius Electronic 70 million, Sunny Optical 50 million and Kantatsu 37.5 million units.

In addition to production capacity, Largan has seen the highest gross profitability, with gross margin rising from 66.36% in the second quarter of 2016 to 70.66% in the fourth quarter, and further to 70.94% in the first quarter of 2017.

Realtime news

  • Micro LED may be competitive with OLED in large-size displays

    LED | 17min ago

  • Taiwan market: Asustek launches baby physiological monitor

    IT + CE | 51min ago

  • Two-thirds of iPhones sold in past 10 years still in use, says Newzoo

    Mobile + telecom | 1h 22min ago

  • China market: Taiwan makers showcase automation equipment at Kunshan exhibition

    Before Going to Press | Jul 18, 21:49

  • Chipbond, ChipMOS seeing robust gold bumping demand

    Before Going to Press | Jul 18, 21:42

  • Zhonghuan Semiconductor, GCL-Poly Energy to set up joint venture solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafer factory

    Before Going to Press | Jul 18, 21:40

  • Portwell buys back 2.13% stake

    Before Going to Press | Jul 18, 21:36

  • Chip demand for data centers to boom in China

    Before Going to Press | Jul 18, 21:34

  • Taiwan market: China smartphone brands expand presence

    Before Going to Press | Jul 18, 21:34

  • Upcoming Meizu Pro 7 series reportedly to utilize MediaTek chips

    Before Going to Press | Jul 18, 21:33

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link