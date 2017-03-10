Altek revenues drop 17.23% on year in February 2017

MOPS, March 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

Altek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$767 million (US$24.7 million) for February 2017, representing a 10.5% drop on month and 17.23% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$1.623 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 10.08% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -2.21% and finished at NT$25.40 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 10, 2017.

Altek: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 767 (10.5%) 17.2% 1,623 10.1% Jan-17 856 (33.8%) 4.4% 856 4.4% Dec-16 1,294 10.2% 33.6% 11,577 (7.3%) Nov-16 1,174 21% 18.9% 10,283 (10.8%) Oct-16 971 (17.6%) (14.6%) 9,109 (13.6%) Sep-16 1,179 37% (1.8%) 8,138 (13.4%) Aug-16 860 (2.8%) (40.5%) 6,960 (15.1%) Jul-16 885 (0.6%) (23%) 6,099 (9.7%) Jun-16 890 (6.1%) (6.7%) 5,214 (7%) May-16 948 (0.3%) (1.8%) 4,324 (7%) Apr-16 951 0.1% (13.9%) 3,376 (8.4%) Mar-16 951 45.4% 4% 2,425 (6%) Feb-16 654 (20.3%) (7.1%) 1,474 (11.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017