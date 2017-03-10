Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 16:57 (GMT+8)
Altek revenues drop 17.23% on year in February 2017
MOPS, March 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

Altek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$767 million (US$24.7 million) for February 2017, representing a 10.5% drop on month and 17.23% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$1.623 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 10.08% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -2.21% and finished at NT$25.40 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 10, 2017.

Altek: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Feb-17

767

(10.5%)

17.2%

1,623

10.1%

Jan-17

856

(33.8%)

4.4%

856

4.4%

Dec-16

1,294

10.2%

33.6%

11,577

(7.3%)

Nov-16

1,174

21%

18.9%

10,283

(10.8%)

Oct-16

971

(17.6%)

(14.6%)

9,109

(13.6%)

Sep-16

1,179

37%

(1.8%)

8,138

(13.4%)

Aug-16

860

(2.8%)

(40.5%)

6,960

(15.1%)

Jul-16

885

(0.6%)

(23%)

6,099

(9.7%)

Jun-16

890

(6.1%)

(6.7%)

5,214

(7%)

May-16

948

(0.3%)

(1.8%)

4,324

(7%)

Apr-16

951

0.1%

(13.9%)

3,376

(8.4%)

Mar-16

951

45.4%

4%

2,425

(6%)

Feb-16

654

(20.3%)

(7.1%)

1,474

(11.5%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

