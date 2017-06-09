Taipei, Saturday, June 10, 2017 13:26 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Altek reports decreased revenues for May
MOPS, June 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Altek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$767 million (US$25.49 million) for May 2017, representing a 12.42% drop on month and 19.07% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$4.304 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 0.45% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 0.60% and finished at NT$24.90 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 9, 2017.

In order to avoid pricing competition for smartphone-use CCMs (compact camera modules), Altek has adjusted its product focus to digital ISPs (image signal processors), algorithm software and licensing of imaging technologies, according to company chairman Alex Hsia.

Altek: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Altek: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

May-17

767

(12.4%)

(19.1%)

4,304

(0.5%)

Apr-17

876

(15.6%)

(7.9%)

3,537

4.8%

Mar-17

1,038

35.4%

9.2%

2,661

9.7%

Feb-17

767

(10.5%)

17.2%

1,623

10.1%

Jan-17

856

(33.8%)

4.4%

856

4.4%

Dec-16

1,294

10.2%

33.6%

11,577

(7.3%)

Nov-16

1,174

21%

18.9%

10,283

(10.8%)

Oct-16

971

(17.6%)

(14.6%)

9,109

(13.6%)

Sep-16

1,179

37%

(1.8%)

8,138

(13.4%)

Aug-16

860

(2.8%)

(40.5%)

6,960

(15.1%)

Jul-16

885

(0.6%)

(23%)

6,099

(9.7%)

Jun-16

890

(6.1%)

(6.7%)

5,214

(7%)

May-16

948

(0.3%)

(1.8%)

4,324

(7%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link