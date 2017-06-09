Altek reports decreased revenues for May

MOPS, June 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Altek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$767 million (US$25.49 million) for May 2017, representing a 12.42% drop on month and 19.07% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$4.304 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 0.45% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 0.60% and finished at NT$24.90 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 9, 2017.

In order to avoid pricing competition for smartphone-use CCMs (compact camera modules), Altek has adjusted its product focus to digital ISPs (image signal processors), algorithm software and licensing of imaging technologies, according to company chairman Alex Hsia.

Altek: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 767 (12.4%) (19.1%) 4,304 (0.5%) Apr-17 876 (15.6%) (7.9%) 3,537 4.8% Mar-17 1,038 35.4% 9.2% 2,661 9.7% Feb-17 767 (10.5%) 17.2% 1,623 10.1% Jan-17 856 (33.8%) 4.4% 856 4.4% Dec-16 1,294 10.2% 33.6% 11,577 (7.3%) Nov-16 1,174 21% 18.9% 10,283 (10.8%) Oct-16 971 (17.6%) (14.6%) 9,109 (13.6%) Sep-16 1,179 37% (1.8%) 8,138 (13.4%) Aug-16 860 (2.8%) (40.5%) 6,960 (15.1%) Jul-16 885 (0.6%) (23%) 6,099 (9.7%) Jun-16 890 (6.1%) (6.7%) 5,214 (7%) May-16 948 (0.3%) (1.8%) 4,324 (7%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017