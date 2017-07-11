Taipei, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 13:00 (GMT+8)
Asia Optical, Altek June revenues up sequentially
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Digital camera and optical lens maker Asia Optical and digital camera ODM and imaging solution provider Altek have reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.784 billion (US$58.9 million) and NT$830 million respectively for June, with the former growing 2.29% on month and 9.64% on year and the latter rising 8.19% on month but dipping 6.78% on year.

Asia Optical posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.175 billion for the second quarter, increasing 37.41% on quarter and 6.04% on year, and NT$8.941 billion for January-June, rising 7.42% on year.

Altek had consolidated revenues of NT$2.473 billion for the second quarter slipping 7.07% on quarter and 11.34% on year and NT$5.134 billion for January-June falling 1.53% on year.

Optical lens maker Genius Electronic Optical reported consolidated revenues of NT$492 million for June, growing 25.81% on month but declining 14.30% on year, and NT$2.902 billion for January-June, up 5.66% on year.

Optical component and module maker Young Optics saw consolidated revenues of NT$354 million for June drop 6.90% on month and 4.42% on year and NT$1.895 billion for January-June dip 2.98% on year.

Asia Optical, Altek: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Asia Optical

Altek

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Jun-17

1,784

9.6%

830

(6.8%)

May-17

1,744

4.6%

767

(19.1%)

Apr-17

1,647

9.3%

876

(7.9%)

Mar-17

1,440

11.5%

1,038

9.2%

Feb-17

1,089

31.8%

767

17.2%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

