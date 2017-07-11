Asia Optical, Altek June revenues up sequentially

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Digital camera and optical lens maker Asia Optical and digital camera ODM and imaging solution provider Altek have reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.784 billion (US$58.9 million) and NT$830 million respectively for June, with the former growing 2.29% on month and 9.64% on year and the latter rising 8.19% on month but dipping 6.78% on year.

Asia Optical posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.175 billion for the second quarter, increasing 37.41% on quarter and 6.04% on year, and NT$8.941 billion for January-June, rising 7.42% on year.

Altek had consolidated revenues of NT$2.473 billion for the second quarter slipping 7.07% on quarter and 11.34% on year and NT$5.134 billion for January-June falling 1.53% on year.

Optical lens maker Genius Electronic Optical reported consolidated revenues of NT$492 million for June, growing 25.81% on month but declining 14.30% on year, and NT$2.902 billion for January-June, up 5.66% on year.

Optical component and module maker Young Optics saw consolidated revenues of NT$354 million for June drop 6.90% on month and 4.42% on year and NT$1.895 billion for January-June dip 2.98% on year.

Asia Optical, Altek: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m) Month Asia Optical Altek Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Jun-17 1,784 9.6% 830 (6.8%) May-17 1,744 4.6% 767 (19.1%) Apr-17 1,647 9.3% 876 (7.9%) Mar-17 1,440 11.5% 1,038 9.2% Feb-17 1,089 31.8% 767 17.2%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017