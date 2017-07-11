Asia Optical, Altek June revenues up sequentially

Digital camera and optical lens maker Asia Optical and digital camera ODM and imaging solution provider Altek have reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.784 billion (US$58.9 million) and NT$830 million respectively for June, with the former growing 2.29% on month and 9.64% on year and the latter rising 8.19% on month but dipping 6.78% on year.
Asia Optical posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.175 billion for the second quarter, increasing 37.41% on quarter and 6.04% on year, and NT$8.941 billion for January-June, rising 7.42% on year.
Altek had consolidated revenues of NT$2.473 billion for the second quarter slipping 7.07% on quarter and 11.34% on year and NT$5.134 billion for January-June falling 1.53% on year.
Optical lens maker Genius Electronic Optical reported consolidated revenues of NT$492 million for June, growing 25.81% on month but declining 14.30% on year, and NT$2.902 billion for January-June, up 5.66% on year.
Optical component and module maker Young Optics saw consolidated revenues of NT$354 million for June drop 6.90% on month and 4.42% on year and NT$1.895 billion for January-June dip 2.98% on year.
Asia Optical, Altek: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Asia Optical
Altek
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Jun-17
|
1,784
|
9.6%
|
830
|
(6.8%)
|
May-17
|
1,744
|
4.6%
|
767
|
(19.1%)
|
Apr-17
|
1,647
|
9.3%
|
876
|
(7.9%)
|
Mar-17
|
1,440
|
11.5%
|
1,038
|
9.2%
|
Feb-17
|
1,089
|
31.8%
|
767
|
17.2%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017