Altek reports decreased sales for October

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 November 2017]

Imaging solution developer Altek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$780 million (US$25.84 million) for October, down 16.3% on month and 19.6% on year.

For the first 10 months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$8.55 billion, decreasing 6.1% from a year earlier.

Altek's current performance was affected by the shifting from its previous focus on OEM camera module production to dual camera modules and image processors, according to company chairman Alex Hsia.

However, efforts for applying the company's image processors to a number of other industries including automobile and healthcare have begun to pay off, Hsia revealed.

Altek's shipments of automobile-use cameras are expected to more than double to 100,000 units in 2017, making Altek's the largest supplier of such products in the Taiwan market, Hsia said.

The company's stock price were down NT$1.40 to finish at NT$26.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the November 13 session.

Altek chairman Alex Hsia.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017