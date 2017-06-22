Altek sues China-based CCM maker, smartphone sales agent for patent infringement

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 June 2017]

Imaging solution developer Altek has filed charges with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court against Shenzhen O-film Tech, a China-based smartphone-use CCM (compact camera module) maker, and Beijing Jingdong Century Information Technology, a sales agent in the China market, for infringement of its imaging module patent, according to Altek.

The dual-lens module, supplied by Shenzhen O-film, used in the rear camera of the Hong-mi Pro smartphone launched by China-based Xiaomi Technology infringes upon its patent, Altek alleges. Beijing Jingdong acts as the China sales agent for the smartphone.

Altek has requested the court issue an injunction to prohibit Shenzhen O-film from producing the dual-lens modules and Beijing Jingdong from selling the Hong-mi Pro. It has also requested the two companies pay damages to Altek.

Altek unveiled the world's first smartphone-use dual-lens module in 2014 and has won orders for more than 30 smartphone models launched by HTC and China-based vendors including Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Coolpad, Nubia Technology, GiONEE and Smartisan Digital.

Altek has obtained several patents concerning imaging solutions in Taiwan, China and the US.

Altek chairman Alex Hsia

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, June 2017