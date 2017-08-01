Optical device makers diversify product lines

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

Digital camera ODMs Altek and Asia Optical and optical lens makers Kinko Optical and Ability Opto-Electronics Technology (AOET) have extended development and production to other product lines in a bid to drive business growth, according to industry sources.

Altek has focused on producing smartphone-use dual-lens cameras, lens modules for automotive, medical device and security surveillance system applications as well as providing ISPs (image signal processors) and algorithms. In addition, Altek started shipping in-house-developed blood glucose meters in early 2017 and has insulin injection systems in clinical trials.

In addition to producing glass, molded glass and plastic lenses, Kinko has become a supplier of lens modules used in ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) for two automotive parts makers, UK-based Delphi Automotive and Canada-based Magna International.

Asia Optical has extended production to automotive lens modules, sports cameras, camera modules used in smartphones and notebooks, lens modules used in DLP and laser pico-projectors, contact image sensor modules used in high-speed document scanners, laser sighters, laser range finders, home-use arteriosclerosis detectors and laser scanning modules used in vacuum cleaning robots.

AOET has extended production from lens modules used in notebooks to models used in security surveillance systems, automobiles and biometrics. In line with the extended portfolio, AOET will expand production capacities in Taiwan, China and Vietnam by 25% in total.