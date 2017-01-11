Altek reports increased revenues for December

Altek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.294 billion (US$40.56 million) for December 2016, representing a 10.19% increase on month and 33.62% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$11.577 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 7.32% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Altek totaled NT$12.492 billion in consolidated revenues, down 19.05% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed -1.37% and finished at NT$22.25 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 10, 2017.
Altek: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
1,294
|
10.2%
|
33.6%
|
11,577
|
(7.3%)
Nov-16
|
1,174
|
21%
|
18.9%
|
10,283
|
(10.8%)
Oct-16
|
971
|
(17.6%)
|
(14.6%)
|
9,109
|
(13.6%)
Sep-16
|
1,179
|
37%
|
(1.8%)
|
8,138
|
(13.4%)
Aug-16
|
860
|
(2.8%)
|
(40.5%)
|
6,960
|
(15.1%)
Jul-16
|
885
|
(0.6%)
|
(23%)
|
6,099
|
(9.7%)
Jun-16
|
890
|
(6.1%)
|
(6.7%)
|
5,214
|
(7%)
May-16
|
948
|
(0.3%)
|
(1.8%)
|
4,324
|
(7%)
Apr-16
|
951
|
0.1%
|
(13.9%)
|
3,376
|
(8.4%)
Mar-16
|
951
|
45.4%
|
4%
|
2,425
|
(6%)
Feb-16
|
654
|
(20.3%)
|
(7.1%)
|
1,474
|
(11.5%)
Jan-16
|
820
|
(15.3%)
|
(14.7%)
|
820
|
(14.7%)
Dec-15
|
968
|
(2%)
|
(13.7%)
|
12,492
|
(19.1%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017