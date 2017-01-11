Altek reports increased revenues for December

MOPS, January 11; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Altek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.294 billion (US$40.56 million) for December 2016, representing a 10.19% increase on month and 33.62% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$11.577 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 7.32% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Altek totaled NT$12.492 billion in consolidated revenues, down 19.05% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -1.37% and finished at NT$22.25 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 10, 2017.

Altek: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 1,294 10.2% 33.6% 11,577 (7.3%) Nov-16 1,174 21% 18.9% 10,283 (10.8%) Oct-16 971 (17.6%) (14.6%) 9,109 (13.6%) Sep-16 1,179 37% (1.8%) 8,138 (13.4%) Aug-16 860 (2.8%) (40.5%) 6,960 (15.1%) Jul-16 885 (0.6%) (23%) 6,099 (9.7%) Jun-16 890 (6.1%) (6.7%) 5,214 (7%) May-16 948 (0.3%) (1.8%) 4,324 (7%) Apr-16 951 0.1% (13.9%) 3,376 (8.4%) Mar-16 951 45.4% 4% 2,425 (6%) Feb-16 654 (20.3%) (7.1%) 1,474 (11.5%) Jan-16 820 (15.3%) (14.7%) 820 (14.7%) Dec-15 968 (2%) (13.7%) 12,492 (19.1%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017