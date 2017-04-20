Taipei, Friday, April 21, 2017 20:31 (GMT+8)
Foxconn increases investment for robot development
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 April 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has increased its investment in its robot-development subsidiary in Shenzhen, China by CNY10.39 billion (US$1.51 billion), according to the company.

Meanwhile, in order to have more of its subsidiaries to involve in the development of robot products, Foxconn has also initiated a stock swap program among its subsidiaries in Hong Kong and China.

Under the program, the holdings of its Hong Kong-based subsidiary Robot Holding in the Shenzhen robot company will be reduced to 0.63% from the current 75%, and a number of Foxconn's affiliate companies in China will receive the shares released by Robot Holding by exchange of their stocks.

The stock swaps will help the different business units within the Foxconn Group adopt related robotic products and applications, according to industry sources. The value of stocks swapped will total CNY23.875 billion, Foxconn revealed.

