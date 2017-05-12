Foxconn April revenues flat on year

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 12 May 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$322.79 billion (US$10.73 billion) for April, down 5.53% on month, but up 0.12% on year and the company's consolidated revenues from January-April were NT$1.29 trillion, up 1.49% from the same period a year ago.

In April, Foxconn's consumer electronics business had the best performance compared to March, while the computing business was the weakest with the communication business staying in the middle.

The company also announced its first-quarter revenues at NT$975.04 billion, up slightly from the same quarter a year ago. The company's gross margins for the first quarter were 7.36%, better than the 7.05% of first-quarter 2016, while net profits also grew from NT$27.58 billion to NT$28.17 billion and EPS from NT$1.60 to NT$1.63.

Foxconn will also distribute dividend of NT$4.50 in cash.