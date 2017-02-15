Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:28 (GMT+8)
mostly sunny
Taipei
23°C
More new Android phones to come in 2Q17 prior to arrival of new iPhone
Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

Most Android phone vendors are expected to launch new models in the second quarter of 2017 to grab market share prior to the planned release of next-generation iPhone devices in September, according to industry sources.

Android phone vendors also aim to stimulate sales as consumers globally have withheld their plans to purchase new phones to wait for the release of new iPhone which are rumored to come with a number of upgrades, including an OLED display, wireless charging, dual cameras, glass case and strengthened water-resistance.

Among Android phone vendors, Samsung Electronics is expected to launch its Galaxy S8 in the second half of March with the first batch of shipments to reach 10 million units, indicated the sources.

China-based Huawei is expected to unveil its new flagship model, the Huawei P10, at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC). The release date of the Huawei P10 will come one month ahead of its predecessor the P9, indicated the sources. The P10 is likely to come with dual-curved displays and dual Leica cameras, and shipments of the new device are expected to start gaining momentum in April, said the sources.

Other new Android models to come in the second quarter will include LG's G6, Xiaomi's Note 4X and Mi 6, and Asustek's ZenFone 4 series smartphones.

Realtime news

  • Digitimes Research: LED, optoelectronics focus on automotive applications at Lighting Japan 2017

    Before Going to Press | 6min ago

  • IC distributor Audix reports increased earnings for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8min ago

  • Embedded display module maker Promate Solutions to debut on OTC market in March

    Before Going to Press | 9min ago

  • FocalTech swings to profit in 2016

    Before Going to Press | 9min ago

  • SiP module supplier ShunSin sees revenues down on year in January

    Before Going to Press | 10min ago

  • NVM IP provider eMemory posts record 2016 profit

    Before Going to Press | 12min ago

  • FET to hand out dividend of NT$3.75 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 14min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
EYF Enterprises
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link