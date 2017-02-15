More new Android phones to come in 2Q17 prior to arrival of new iPhone

Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

Most Android phone vendors are expected to launch new models in the second quarter of 2017 to grab market share prior to the planned release of next-generation iPhone devices in September, according to industry sources.

Android phone vendors also aim to stimulate sales as consumers globally have withheld their plans to purchase new phones to wait for the release of new iPhone which are rumored to come with a number of upgrades, including an OLED display, wireless charging, dual cameras, glass case and strengthened water-resistance.

Among Android phone vendors, Samsung Electronics is expected to launch its Galaxy S8 in the second half of March with the first batch of shipments to reach 10 million units, indicated the sources.

China-based Huawei is expected to unveil its new flagship model, the Huawei P10, at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC). The release date of the Huawei P10 will come one month ahead of its predecessor the P9, indicated the sources. The P10 is likely to come with dual-curved displays and dual Leica cameras, and shipments of the new device are expected to start gaining momentum in April, said the sources.

Other new Android models to come in the second quarter will include LG's G6, Xiaomi's Note 4X and Mi 6, and Asustek's ZenFone 4 series smartphones.