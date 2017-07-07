Taiwan PCB firms post revenue growth in June

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 7 July 2017]

HDI PCB manufacturer Compeq Manufacturing, and flexible PCB specialists Zhen Ding Technology and Flexium Interconnect all enjoyed revenue growth in June.

Compeq posted revenues of NT$3.89 billion (US$127.2 million) in June 2017, up 27.8% on year and 10.8% sequentially. Revenues totaled NT$10.865 billion for the second quarter of 2017, up about 45% from a year earlier but down 3.1% on quarter.

Zhen Ding and Flexium reported sequential increases in June revenues of 35.87% and 33.18%, respectively.

Zhen Ding generated revenues of NT$6.41 billion in June 2017, up 17.1% on year. Revenues totaled NT$15.75 billion for the second quarter of 2017, up 1.5% from a year ago but down about 10% sequentially.

Revenues at Flexium climbed 23.6% from a year earlier to NT$1.5 billion in June 2017. The company posted revenues of NT$3.7 billion in the second quarter of 2017, up 7.2% on year but down 13.5% sequentially.

Compeq, Zhen Ding and Flexium are reportedly among the PCB suppliers for Apple's upcoming iPhone devices.