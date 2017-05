PCB maker Zhen Ding reports increased earnings for 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 12 May 2017]

PCB maker Zhen Ding Technology Holding has reported net profits of NT$354 million (US$11.72 million) for the first quarter of 2017, increasing 14.2% on year.

EPS for the first quarter stood at NT$0.44, compared to NT$0.39 of a year earlier. Gross margin reached 14.5% during the January-March period, down 1.3pp from a year earlier.

The company's stock price shed NT$0.90 to close at NT$72.10 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 12 session.