Kinsus net profits fall 82% in 1H17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

IC substrate maker Kinsus Interconnect Technology has reported net profits for the first half of 2017 declined 82.1% from a year earlier to NT$199 million (US$6.6 million). EPS for the six-month period came to NT$0.45 compared with NT$2.51 during the same period in 2016.

Kinsus posted consolidated revenues of NT$9.89 billion in the first half of 2017, down 11.3% on year, while gross margin fell 5.85pp from a year ago to 19.46%. The company generated operating profits of NT$186 million in the first half of 2017, with operating margin reaching 1.89% compared with 11.44% a year earlier.

Kinsus' revenues for the second quarter of 2017 decreased 1% sequentially and 14.8% on year to NT$4.92 billion, while gross margin grew 1.08pp on quarter but slid 6.74pp from a year ago to 20%. The company generated operating profits of NT$85.28 million in the second quarter, with operating margin dropping 0.31pp on quarter and 11.02pp on year to 1.73%.

Kinsus posted net profits of NT$63.39 million in the second quarter of 2017, down 53.5% sequentially and 89.5% on year. EPS for the second quarter came to NT$0.14 compared with NT$0.31 in the prior quarter and NT$1.35 a year earlier.

A slowdown in IC substrate demand from China- and US-based smartphone companies led to Kinsus' revenue and gross margin decreases during the first half of 2017, according to market watchers. Kinsus also had non-operating losses in the second quarter due to losses generated from its PCB joint venture with Pegatron, Fuyang Technology.

Despite negative results during the first half of 2017, Kinsus is expected to see its revenues increase 20-25% sequentially in the third quarter, and reach the quarterly peak for 2017 in the fourth, driven by a pick-up in substrate demand for smartphones, the watchers said. Meanwhile, revenues generated from its new substrate-like PCB line have started to buoy the company's revenues since July.