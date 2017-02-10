New iPhone to enter production early, say sources

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 February 2017]

Makers in the iPhone supply chain will start delivering parts and components for production of the next-generation iPhone series later in the first quarter of 2017, earlier than the schedule in previous years, according to industry sources.

Apple has requested its chip and component suppliers start trial production, inspection and prepare inventories for the new iPhone series earlier than usual, said the sources. Deliveries of chips and parts for the new models are expected to kick off in the second half of first-quarter 2017, the sources indicated.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple's upcoming iPhone range will include two iPhone 7S models and an iPhone 8 with OLED display. The devices are slated for launch in September 2017.

Sources at Taiwan-based suppliers involved in the production of the rumored iPhone 8 said that companies will start working on OLED panel bonding for the device around the end of the first quarter. Apple has also ordered sufficient OLED panels from Samsung Display, according to the sources.

In addition to an OLED screen, the iPhone 8 will come with wireless charging and iris scanning technology, industry sources disclosed. Makers in the supply chain are generally optimistic about the popularity of the device, the sources said.

Apple is more active in placing chip orders for the 2017 iPhone series, and has set more stringent inspection requirements for related chips, components, modules and mechanical parts, according to sources at analog IC vendors.