New iPhone shipments to reach 100 million in 2017, says TrendForce

Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

Apple's latest refresh of the iPhone series scheduled for later this year will include three new models, with one of them having significant hardware and design upgrades such as an AMOLED display and 3D facial recognition, market research firm TrendForce indicated.

TrendForce estimates that the production volume of the next iPhone devices for this year will reach at least 100 million units, of which the model with the AMOLED display will make up the greatest share. The production volume of all iPhone devices for 2017 is projected to total around 230 million units, representing an annual increase of almost 6%.

The high-end iPhone will be the first in the device series to have an AMOLED display that is 5.8 inches in size and 2K in resolution. However, Apple will not implement the curved display design for the high-end iPhone because there are issues with the 3D glass in terms of production yields and drop test results. Thus, the next high-end iPhone is expected to have the same 2.5D glass for display cover as the current models, TrendForce noted.

The high-end iPhone will also not have a physical home button as the related functions will be integrated into the display. The disappearance of the home button will make the device more compact without sacrificing the display area. Therefore, the display aspect ratio of the next high-end iPhone could exceed 2:1, while the phone's overall body size could be similar to that of the next 4.7-inch model.

With regard to memory and storage specifications, the next high-end iPhone will carry 3GB of mobile DRAM and comes with two storage options: the 64GB and the 256GB.

TrendForce also expects the next high-end iPhone to incorporate 3D sensing technology that can be used to provide facial recognition and features related to augmented reality (AR).

The other two upcoming iPhone models are sized 5.5 and 4.7 inches, respectively. In contrast with the high-end counterpart, both will retain LCD for their displays. In terms of memory specifications, the 5.5-inch model will have 3GB while the 4.7-inch model will have 2GB. As for storage options, both the 5.5- and the 4.7-inch models are expected to include the maximum option of 256GB.

From the pricing angle, Apple will likely make significant differentiation between the 4.7-inch model and the other two models. Due to the increasing level of competition in the global smartphone market, Apple is expanding its iPhone lineup in order to cater to different groups of consumers.

High-end AMOLED model will be the main iPhone sales driver for this year

The AMOLED model will be leading the charge in this year's iPhone sales. Furthermore, it will account for at least 40% of the total production volume of all the next-generation iPhone devices for 2017, according to TrendForce's projection, TrendForce stated.

Apple will likely set a very high price point for the AMOLED model in order to offset the costs of the display and other components. There is the possibility that the price of the AMOLED model could go up to US$1,000 or even higher.